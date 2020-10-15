ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) fell 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.64 and last traded at $74.16. 878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.66% of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

