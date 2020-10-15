ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Trading Down 1.3%

ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $81.84 and last traded at $81.84. 292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.89.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Industrials stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.38% of ProShares Ultra Industrials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

