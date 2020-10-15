ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Trading Down 3.3%

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.31 and last traded at $68.83. Approximately 168,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 209,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGL. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 10.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 1,070.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 67,662 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 19.3% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

