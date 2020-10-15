ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) Trading Down 2.8%

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.24 and last traded at $43.24. 3,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48.

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UPV)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe.

