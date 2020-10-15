ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. Approximately 1,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.67% of ProShares Short FTSE China 50 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period.

