ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN) were down 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 350,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 277,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (PMN.TO) (TSE:PMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc, a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques.

