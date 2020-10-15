POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AUCOY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised POLYMETAL INTL/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Monday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get POLYMETAL INTL/S alerts:

POLYMETAL INTL/S stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.58. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from POLYMETAL INTL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. POLYMETAL INTL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About POLYMETAL INTL/S

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.