Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Gregory Kenausis Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Gregory Kenausis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $1,072,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,675.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. Plug Power Inc has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Plug Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Plug Power by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

