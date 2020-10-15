Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) Senior Officer Sells C$21,972.00 in Stock

Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$21,972.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$56,418.

Kris Begic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Kris Begic sold 2,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.61, for a total value of C$7,224.00.

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock opened at C$2.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.18 million and a PE ratio of -15.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.76. Platinum Group Metals Limited has a 12 month low of C$1.25 and a 12 month high of C$3.86.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Platinum Group Metals Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

