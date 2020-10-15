Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plantronics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Shares of PLT stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $694.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $365.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.03 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plantronics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Plantronics news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $53,870,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 13.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the second quarter worth about $1,750,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 163.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 246,627 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Plantronics in the second quarter worth about $610,000.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.