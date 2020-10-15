Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MC. Goldman Sachs Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of MC opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $41.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,050. 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 52.04%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.