Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.32. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of EQR opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

