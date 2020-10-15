Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $271.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 68.43%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.61 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 27,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 63,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $716,845.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,514.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 128,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,814. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

