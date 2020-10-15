Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.83.

POWI opened at $60.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.55. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $61,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,107.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

