PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Stock Price Down 0.6%

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 2,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter. PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

About PINNACLE BK GIL/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBNK)

Pinnacle Bank provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the counties of Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services; and certificates of deposit.

