Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “APi Group Corporation provides business services of safety, specialty and industrial. The Company offers critical pipeline integrity and construction services for energy companies, utilities, public agencies, and contractors, as well as end-to-end fire protection solutions, including design, installation, inspection and service of fire protection systems. It operates principally in North America. APi Group Corporation is based in MN, United States. “

APG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Tree from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

APG opened at $14.90 on Monday. Phoenix Tree has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Phoenix Tree will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Grunau bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,444,849.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phoenix Tree

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

