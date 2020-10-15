PFG Advisors Sells 2,811 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned 0.12% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.84.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

