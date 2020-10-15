PFG Advisors Raises Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,475,000 after purchasing an additional 78,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 921,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,272,000 after buying an additional 53,346 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after buying an additional 124,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 668,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,440,000 after buying an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $4,406,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,741,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,949 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $314.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $322.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

