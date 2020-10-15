PFG Advisors Purchases Shares of 8,179 Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,423,000 after acquiring an additional 358,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,666 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 40.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after acquiring an additional 329,643 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 1.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Parsons by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 996,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

In other news, COO Carey A. Smith acquired 7,500 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $265,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Parsons Corp has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $45.40.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.