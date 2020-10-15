PFG Advisors Purchases 55 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

PFG Advisors raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1,929.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,707,000 after purchasing an additional 383,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,971,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,896,000 after purchasing an additional 323,334 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,590,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,418,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,743,000.

NYSEARCA:SMH opened at $188.37 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $190.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.15.

