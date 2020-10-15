PFG Advisors Invests $397,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. PFG Advisors owned 0.63% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $33.64 and a 1 year high of $58.99.

