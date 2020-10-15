PFG Advisors Invests $286,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEU opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.