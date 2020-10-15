PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,600,997,000 after acquiring an additional 769,205 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $377.42. The stock has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

