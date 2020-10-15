PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after buying an additional 34,605,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Comcast by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

