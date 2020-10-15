PFG Advisors Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 104.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,856 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 45.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,437,000 after acquiring an additional 431,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $2,698,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,544 shares of company stock worth $97,503,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.56.

NFLX stock opened at $541.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.79 billion, a PE ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.80 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $506.64 and its 200 day moving average is $461.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

