PFG Advisors Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,304 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 36,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,721,000 after acquiring an additional 659,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

XOM opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $144.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

