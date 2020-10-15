PFG Advisors Has $428,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

