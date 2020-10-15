PFG Advisors Has $382,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PFG Advisors grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $23.62 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

