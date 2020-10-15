PFG Advisors Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

NYSE:CL opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.