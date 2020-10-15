PFG Advisors Has $291,000 Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,216,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 50,943 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,893,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $49.30 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $50.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

