PFG Advisors Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,120,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,156,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,268,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after buying an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 849,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after buying an additional 84,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,787,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

