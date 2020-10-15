PFG Advisors Buys 160 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,222 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1,004.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 758,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,070,000 after purchasing an additional 689,511 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,669,000 after purchasing an additional 397,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortinet by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,780,000 after purchasing an additional 378,307 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2,512.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 304,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 292,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $130.14 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. OTR Global downgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.35.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $100,372.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,354.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.