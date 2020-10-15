PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 145.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.47 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59.

