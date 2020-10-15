PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 809,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 206,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.22 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.

