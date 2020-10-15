PFG Advisors Acquires 74 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 11,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 69.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

NOC opened at $314.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.11 and a 200 day moving average of $325.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

