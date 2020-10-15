PFG Advisors Acquires 10,380 Shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV)

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc (NYSE:GCV) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.35% of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 44,288 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 93,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCV opened at $5.58 on Thursday. Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

Gabelli Convertbl and Incm Scrts Fnd Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

