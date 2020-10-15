Peugeot (EPA:UG) PT Set at €20.00 by UBS Group

Peugeot (EPA:UG) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.04% from the stock’s previous close.

UG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.74 ($26.75).

Shares of UG stock opened at €15.62 ($18.38) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.97. Peugeot has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

