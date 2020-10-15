Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of PPIH stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Perma-Pipe International has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 3.42% of Perma-Pipe International worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

