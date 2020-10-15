Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 605,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 491% from the average daily volume of 102,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $112.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.33.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

