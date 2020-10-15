PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $169.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $148.00.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average of $133.81. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $196.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 144.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

