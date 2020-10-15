PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $196.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.81. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

