PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.9% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,495,000 after acquiring an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Shares of PEP opened at $143.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.79 and its 200-day moving average is $133.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

