Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.71.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of PEN stock opened at $205.80 on Monday. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $121.80 and a 12 month high of $241.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.42.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total transaction of $936,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,546. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 8.2% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Penumbra by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Penumbra by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also: Economic Bubble

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.