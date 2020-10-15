Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Trading Down 7.4%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 3,026,270 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,465,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.40.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.94.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 65,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,986 shares during the period. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.