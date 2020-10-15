Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Truist

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lifted by Truist from $115.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Peloton from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Peloton from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities increased their target price on Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Peloton from $50.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51. Peloton has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total transaction of $433,284.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,496 shares of company stock valued at $63,051,505 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peloton by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Peloton by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

