Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Down 4.8%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares dropped 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 2,676,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,853,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

The firm has a market cap of $536.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

