Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on PASG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). Analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

