Pareto Securities Lowers Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) to Hold

Pareto Securities cut shares of Castellum (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CWQXF. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Castellum from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered Castellum from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Castellum alerts:

Shares of CWQXF stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. Castellum has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 89.2 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/ logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres. The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.