Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 87,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

