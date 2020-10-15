PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Sidoti lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PAR stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $699.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 6,216.0% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 1,280,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $10,134,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $8,990,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,692,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 284,968 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

